Don’t be a tool to legalize illegality – CSO warns Osun lawmakers

We acted in compliance with constitution – Speaker

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – A coalition of civil societies organisations in Osun State has warned the State lawmakers, especially the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun not allow the executive to use the Assembly to legalize illegality.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on the background of the suspension of the State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Groups’ Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun berated the Assembly, populated by young men for showing lack of capacity.

He added that the lawmakers should not just be suspending public officials based on mere allegation without proper investigation, adding that the House of Assembly lack the power to independently investigate and declare the Chief Judge guilty without recourse to the National Judicial Council, NJC.

His words, “The news of the House of Assembly’s resolution to remove the Chief Judge and ask the Governor to swear in a replacement, in acting capacity, left us dazed. This is because we believed that the 8th Assembly, populated by true youths, should be looking to set positive standards for legislation, to convince everyone that indeed, youths have the capacity to lead.

“Unfortunately however, the Osun State House of Assembly is quickly turning itself into not just a rubber-stamp Assembly, but a willing tool in the hands of the Executive, used to legitimize any and every illegality that the Executive wants to perpetrate.

“While it may be within the powers of the Assembly, and the Executive, to hire and fire appointees of government, the Assembly has however become emboldened to try its powers of ‘hire and fire’ on every and any sector of Osun State, even on a distinctly independent arm of government, the Judiciary.

“To properly educate the House of Assembly, we should make some reference to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Section 271(1) of the Nigerian constitution states that “The appointment of a person to the office of Chief Judge of a State shall be made by the Governor of the State on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council subject to confirmation of the appointment by the House of Assembly of the State”.

“The above provision of the constitution makes it very clear that the appointment of a Chief Judge for a State must be upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, only subject to confirmation by the House of Assembly.

“Obviously, the House of Assembly has no such powers to unilaterally, without the recommendations of the National Judicial Council, appoint a Chief Judge for the State. The constitution is very clear and we cannot stand the law on its head because we need to service certain political expediences.

“However, the House of Assembly cannot decide that the Chief Judge of a State is guilty of misconduct, just by receiving petitions against her. This is a constitutional democracy and you cannot suspend the Head of another arm of government for allegations that have not been substantiated. That is like jailing an accused person before hearing.

“Even if some persons are putting the Assembly under undue pressure to suspend the Chief Judge, the Assembly should have acted with some caution, ensuring that it sticks with the law and constitution that it swore to protect and preserve.

“We are also aware of an ex-parte order of the National Industrial Court restraining the Osun State Government from removing the Chief Judge. This order alone is enough to stop anyone who is forcing this already unconstitutional agenda through.

“It is scary to think that the current Osun State House of Assembly is acting with youthful exuberance. This will be antithetical to the huge responsibilities on their shoulders, to stabilize democratic governance in our dear State. The Assembly is expected to carry itself with more poise than this open display of sycophancy, impatience and stark ignorance of our laws and the limits of their powers as an Assembly”.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Tiamiyu Olamide, said the lawmakers acted in accordance with the constitution.

“The unwavering commitment of the Osun Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun to upholding the Constitution and ensuring the proper functioning of the judiciary can never be over-emphasised. However, the situation at hand concerns the integrity of our judicial system and it must be safeguarded, and the principles enshrined in the Nigerian constitution must be upheld. The decision, which was reached after careful consideration and consultation, is rooted in the utmost respect for the rule of law and the principles of justice.

Section 292(1)(a)(ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides the circumstances under which a Chief Judge can be removed from office before reaching the age of retirement. It stipulates that the Governor may remove a Chief Judge, acting on an address supported by a two-thirds majority of the House of Assembly of the State”, it reads partly.