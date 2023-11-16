Don’t allow revenue agents taint your image, APGA advises Otti

Governor Alex Otti

…Wants fuel subsidy palliative spent on school fees, buses for mass transit

By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Abia State chapter, has advised Gov. Alex Otti to re-assess those engaged as revenue agents and task force by his administration to avoid giving the administration a bad image.

APGA Chairman, Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri; flanked by Publicity Secretary, Chukwuebuka Nwokoro, and other members of his State Working Committee, advised a press conference in Umuahia.

The party expressed disappointment over the uncivilized attitude of some of the task force members, saying their brigandry and thuggery tendencies smack of the old order, and betray the New Abia mantra of Otti’s administration.

“We will not hesitate to condemn the activities of some persons who have been constituted by the State Government as taskforce within Umuahia and Aba and whose activities have also become worrisome as they engage in undignified acts of molestation and intimidation of Abia citizens, including motorists and other road users, therefore, implying that there is no difference between the past administration and the present one in terms of touting, lawlessness, impunity and brigandage.”

APGA also expressed dissatisfaction with the disbursement of the funds released to the state by the Federal Government as palliative for fuel subsidy removal, claiming that the impact was not felt by the people.

The party advocated the use of the largesse to pay off school fees of Abia students, examination fees and procurement of buses that would ply at subsidised fares.

“We want to state it categorically clear that the impact of the said sum was never felt by Abians in any way.

“APGA demands that the issue of the N5 billion palliative should be reviewed for proper accountability and probity to the satisfaction of all Abians. The money is meant to cushion the short-term effects of the removal of fuel subsidies. Hence, investing it in any long-term project will be wrong.

” Therefore, the Government should focus and use the money on short-term projects that will have an immediate impact on the citizens like immediate procurement of buses for transportation to ease up the high cost of transportation occasioned by the high cost of fuel, payment of the school fees of Abia students, procurement of books and payment of examination fees for Abia students at various levels of education at least for one or two academic sessions.”

Vanguard had reported that the State Government said only N2 billion out of the N5 billion promised by the Federal Government had been received, adding that it plans to procure buses with the fund.

APGA which promised to play responsible opposition, however, commended the Otti-led administration over its visible developmental strides and urged it to sustain the tempo.

It lauded the State Government for demarcating the ever-busy Isigate Umuahia dual carriage road for the free flow of traffic.

The party, however, urged the Government to force tricycle operators still obstructing the area to move into their designated parks to truly decongest the road.

APGA further commended the State Government for its proactivity in refuse disposal and waste management, noting with delight, that the esthetic value of the state has significantly improved.

On the directive to owners of illegal structures in the state capital to dismantle them, APGA pleaded with the Government for a time extension given the biting economic hardship.

APGA begged the Governor to extend the deadline till about April 2024 so as not to put more financial pressure on the owners of the affected property who, according to the party, are also struggling to cope with the economic realities.

“There is no dispute as to the need to clear and prohibit unnecessary and illegal trading and commerce within the Umuahia Urban centre which is the state capital. This abuse of creating illegal markets has caused serious nuisance and obstruction of the free flow of traffic within the town.

“However, APGA wants to advise the Government to trade with caution by making sure that it does not add to the hardship and pains of Abians by being in a hurry to destroy the source of living of the people.

“We demand that the State Government should give the Landlords and business owners within the affected areas ample time, which will be up to April 2024 to comply with the directive of the State Government. The reason is that this is a critical period for everyone in Nigeria, coupled with the fact that this is a festival period when all Abians are working hard to make both ends meet in terms of fending for their family and loved ones, thus implementing the directive by end of November, 3023 will cause serious economic hardship to Abians, in addition to the ones already caused by the fuel subsidy removal”.

APGA said it “will never shy away in playing its major role as an opposition party for a peaceful Abia where democracy and rule of law will be observed and practised.’