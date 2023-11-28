Dons launch book on social responsibility, sustainable development

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Professor of Public Relations, and Advertising at the Faculty of Communications, and Media Studies, Lagos State University, Rotimi Olatunji, alongside, an Associate Professor of Mass Communication, Elizade University, Dr. Wole Adamolekun, will today launch a book titled “Social Responsibility, and Sustainable Development.

The book launch is set to be held at The Metropolitan Club, 15 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island Lagos, by 10 am.

Speaking of the book, Olatunji and Adamolekun explained that: “This book launch presents a unique opportunity to impact society by creating accessible databases for social responsibility-related causes, foundation grants, and fellowships.

“As authors, we will also dedicate the proceeds to deepening research and scholarship that respond to the new global realities.”