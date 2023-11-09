Don urges Nigerians to prioritise protection of national assets

…As Uni-port honors Audi

A University don and Professor of Political History and Development Studies at the Prince Audu Abubakar University, Anyigba, Prof. Patrick Ukase has charged Nigerians to prioritise the protection of national assets in solidarity with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in carrying out it’s mandate for the development of the country.

The don gave the charge while delivering a lecture in honour of the Commandant General, NSCDC, Dr. Audi Ahmed Abubakar, mni at the Ebitimi Banigo Auditorium, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria with the theme; “Prioritising the Role of the Masses in the protection of Public Assets and National Infrastructure Towards Sustaining the Vision of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in Nigeria’s Security Architecture”.

According to him, “it is a truism that peace and security are necessary preconditions for development, as no nation can make any meaningful progress in an atmosphere of insecurity. It is indeed the function of government both at the state and federal level to provide peace. The maintenance of peace is therefore a justifiable public good and the very essence of the state”.

Highlighting an array of security threats against public assets including sabotage and vandalisation of electrical installations, oil pipelines, railway tracks, stealing from government hospitals, schools and offices as well as the expropriation of natural resources, the don maintained that it was in a bid to stem this ugly trend that NSCDC was formed and they must work tirelessly to justify their mandate.

“It was in order to stem the tide of continuous theft and sabotage of national assets that the Federal Government established the NSCDC as a formidable para-military agency to help tackle this challenge. It is therefore imperative for security agencies to protect these assets from double their efforts in collaboration with individuals who are the core beneficiaries of these assets as well as institutions to effectively prosecute this role.

“The NSCDC has been working with the masses but they will need to continue to build that synergy with the masses and other critical stakeholders to be able to achieve their set goals by earning the trust of CSOs, NGOs, Academics, the media and many others. They must also prioritise training and retraining of its officers and personnel as well as the recruitment of competent persons in its fold”, the don insisted.

Earlier, while giving his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt and the Chief Host of the Lecture, Prof Goergewill A Owunari welcomed all participants and stakeholders to the lecture. He emphasized the commitment and readiness of University of Port Harcourt to sustained sensitization protection of national assets in line with the mandate of the NSCDC and thanked the Commandant General for accepting the honor and invitation of the university for this well deserved recognition and honor. It is an all important lecture the vice chancellor maintained.

Dr. Audi Ahmed Abubarkar, who was ably represented by Assistant Commandant General, South South Region, ACG J Bassey hailed the initiative of Save Nigeria Movement under the leadership of Rev. Solomon Semaka for conceiving the idea and the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State for accepting to host the event . He further expressed the readiness of the Corps under Dr. Audi to continue to partner with critical stakeholders in the protection of national assets and the promotion of peace and security in the country.

Highlights of the public lecture included the presentation of Award of excellence in public service by the vice Chancellor Prof Goergewill A Owunari and the Commandant General, Dr Audi Abubarkar mni OFR

The event which was organised by Save Nigeria Movement, an Abuja based rights organisation in collaboration with NSCDC and the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, was attended by senior NSCDC officers, members of the University community, religious leaders, lawyers and delegates from CSOs, NGOs, the media, student unions, security chiefs from sister security agencies and other critical stakeholders in the security sector all over the country.