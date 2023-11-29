Don makes case for global-cultural approach to fight fake news

By Elizabeth Osayande

A renowned UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Expert, and an Associate Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos, Dr Olunifesi Suraj, has called for a global-cultural approach to tackle the menace of fake news.

Suraj recently led a group of researchers from diverse disciplines in different Universities in Lagos, to host an Oxford University professor, Dr. Philip N. Howard, the Director of the programme on Democracy and Technology in Oxford along with Dr. Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO of Peace Tech Lab, UK., to foster research collaboration on the global information environment.

The duo of Howard and Dr. Himelfarb founded a new global initiative known as the International Panel on the Information Environment, IPIE, which was launched at the May 2023 Nobel Prize Summit and moulded on the IPCC’s work on climate change.

The meeting hosted by the member of UN/UNESCO Global Experts, was aimed at finding new answers to challenges such as mis/disinformation, hate speech, algorithmic manipulation, A.I bias, and other aspects of the information ecosystem that impede human progress in critical issues from global trade to electoral trust.

Speaking at the gathering, Dr Suraj, Regional Coordinator, IPIE noted that fighting fake news needed to be approached via societal solutions.

“We need a societal approach in dealing with the issue of disinformation and hate speech. African scholars and policymakers must join hands in tackling the challenges posed by the contemporary information disorder through collaborative grassroots research and policy initiatives that are people-centric solution-driven, taking into consideration the African identity.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Howard, along with Dr. Himelfarb, made a case for data-driven, people-centric narratives to provide sustainable solutions to the issue of fake news and disinformation at both global, continental, and national levels.

According to them, researchers are also of the opinion that the solution to global information disorder requires an interdisciplinary but culturally inclined approach.