DJ Consequence, Danny Brace,  Runtown on one beat! Music to New Heights.

Nigerian music is constantly changing, and DJ Consequence, whose real name is Akeredolu Precious Pelumi, is a musical genius who stands out as a leader in new ideas and creativity.

After the success of his recent hits “Number One” and “Pause,” DJ Consequence is getting ready for a groundbreaking partnership that will change the way music is made.

DJ Consequence has left a lasting mark behind the turntables, working with big names like Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Mystro.

But his newest project, “On My Way,” is set to take his musical journey to new heights as he teams up with two amazing artists: Runtown, whose music is electric, and Danny Brace, whose music is unlike anything else out there. When we look at Danny Brace, we can’t help but notice how brilliant he is and how much energy he brings to his work.

Akerejola, Daniel Anuoluwapo, better known as Danny Brace, is the lead singer of AHLUMI ENTERTAINMENT. His unique sound and number-one hits are making waves. With songs like “Tomorrow,”

“Ro (Sefina),” and “Sabrina,” Danny Brace has made a name for himself in the Nigerian music industry.

The song “On My Way” by DJ Consequence, Danny Brace, and Runtown is more than just a musical milestone; it’s a joyful celebration of how artists can work together. In a recent statement, DJ Consequence talked about how excited he was to work with Danny Brace. He also spoke about how much the young artist had affected his musical journey.

The excitement for “On My Way” is real and good. This collaboration is set to be a sonic masterpiece that transcends styles and captivates music fans worldwide when it comes out on November 24. Get ready for an audio experience that blends Afrobeat vibes with modern sounds while still paying tribute to the wide range of African music.

DJ Consequence and Danny Brace are starting a mesmerising musical journey that will leave a lasting mark on the world’s music industry. We can’t wait for this musical masterpiece to be released. The song “On My Way” is coming soon and shows creativity and talent in Nigerian music.