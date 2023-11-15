Disu resumes as new Rivers CP, promises to work with people

Olatunji Disu, new CP Rivers State Police Command

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The new Commissioner of Police deployed to Rivers State, Mr. Tunji Disu, has resumed in the state.

Disu resumed today as the 45th Commissioner of Police in State and replacing the outgone CP, Mr. Nwonyi Emeka, who was redeployed to the Force Headquarters.

Disu expressed his readiness to work closely with the people of the state to ensure effective policing of the state.

The CP who spoke on arrival at the Police Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, after inspection of the guard of honour, said he is used to Rivers State terrain.

He said: “I know the terrain. I will work with the people, partner with the people, together we will succeed.”

The Commissioner of Police, who was received by the senior officers took a tour of the premises and departments of the command.