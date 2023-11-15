Disu assumes duty as CP Rivers, visits  scene of policeman, natives murder 

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, today, assumed duty as CP Rivers State Police Command.

He was among the 40 senior police officers that were redeployed to head various Police Commands and formations across the country, by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, last week Thursday, November 9, 2023.

His first port of call upon assumption of duty was Ahaoda East area of the state, where a policeman was killed recently, and Odieremenyi community where five natives were killed on Sunday, November, 12, 2023

Thereafter, he held a security meeting with the Area Commander and some officers, as well as the Local Government Chairman of the area.

At the meeting, he charged the policemen to fish out 2 Baba, and other criminals alleged to have a hand in the gruesome murder of the policeman.

Accompanied by senior police officers of the command, he said, “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas. I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics. I want you to know how important we take your job. My first assignment was to come and see you, to tell you how important you are”.

CP Disu further charged the officers to give him success by arresting the culprits while adding that nobody would kill a Police officer and go scot-free.

He, however, advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatality.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Ben Eke, CP Disu said the command under his watch would do everything possible to bring lasting peace to the local government.

Responding, the Local Government Chairman, Ben Eke, acknowledged CP Disu’s visit to Ahoada East LGA upon resumption of duty, nothing that it showed that he had Rivers state at heart.

Eke said “I must tell you the truth. The Police is trying. Several arrests have been made. What happened days ago was a display of frustration and they want to blackmail the Government.

“I must commend the Police and the Police too should not be deterred at all. As a Government, we are ready to provide the necessary support to ensure that those hoodlums are arrested and that the proper thing is done.

“We will give you every support to ensure you succeed as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State. For the Area Command, Division and other security agencies in the area, we will give them the necessary support so that at the end of the day we will get the culprits.

“Knowing again that the Yuletide is just around the corner if the culprits are not arrested and brought to book our people will not come home. People are leaving the area”, he stated.

Before his redeployment as CP Rivers State Police Command, Disu, was the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun. He was also the former Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos, where he was credited for repositioning, improving, and rebranding the RRS as a model security outfit in Nigeria.

Described as an operational cop, with a specialty in cutting-edge technology to tackle violent crimes, Disu, has served in other formations and units of the Nigeria Police Force.

They include Divisional Police Officer: Elimbu and Elelenwo divisions, Rivers State Police Command; Area Commander of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS in Ondo, Oyo and Rivers States Police Commands; Commander Anti Kidnapping and AC Criminal Investigation Department, Rivers State Police Command.

He also served as the Aide-De-Campo of the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

In addition, CP Disu formerly served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and Commander of the Nigeria Police Delegation to the African Union (AU) Peacekeeping Mission in the Sudanese region of Darfur, among others.

The holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language from the Lagos State University and a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies from the same institution also has a Certificate in Personal Protection from the United Kingdom and a Master of Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba, Ondo State.

CP Disu is also a Judoka . He made Nigeria proud in far away Fort Lauderdale, United States of America, by winning a silver medal at the 2022 US Open Judo championship.