Disputes: NURTW passes vote of confidence on NLC leadership

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has affirmed its unwavering faith in the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), highlighting the latter’s capability to effectively address the existing leadership impasse.

However, it stressed the need for utmost collaboration from all members and stakeholders.

During a valedictory press conference in Abuja on Thursday to announce the retirement of Comrade Anthony Chukwudi Asogwa, the General Secretary of the union, NURTW President, Comrade Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, addressed the recent illegal national quadrennial delegates conference held by a faction led by Alhaji Najem Usman Yasin and the Agbede group.

According to Baruwa, this group sought to take power through unconstitutional means, which the union strongly condemns.

He called on all members and the general public to disregard this group and their actions.

Meanwhile, Baruwa lauded Asogwa for his dedication and unwavering loyalty to the union.

“Comrade Asogwa will always be remembered for his doggedness, struggle and especially his loyalty to the union and its leadership,” Baruwa said.

He also expressed his hope that Asogwa would continue to serve the union in different capacities despite his retirement.

In his valedictory speech, Asogwa, who officially retired on October 28th, 2023, expressed his gratitude towards the union and its members.

“I am humbled and in awe today for the fact that so many of you still considered my retirement ceremony worthy of your time. I am overwhelmed by your presence which is a clear indication of your acceptance and support to the administration of Comrade lbikunle Tajudeen Baruwa,” he stated.

The meeting, first of its kind in the history of NURTW, also saw the appointment of Comrade Suleiman Abdulkadir Musa as the acting General Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed acting General Secretary, Musa, assured the union of his commitment and dedication.

“Have confidence in me that I will be able to handle this assignment. I will not disappoint the union. I will remain focused regardless of the situation. We will not allow this union to be taken over by usurpers. I will stand by the constitution of the union,” he affirmed.