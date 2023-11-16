Disappointment as Lesotho hold Nigeria to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying opener

Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their 2026 World Cup qualifying opener.

The game which was played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo saw the visitors draw first blood through Motlomelo Mkhawanazi in the 56th minute off a corner.

Semi Ajayi in the 67th minute came to Nigeria’s rescue with a fine header after being left unmarked in the box.

The Super Eagles were, however, not able to get a winner with several attempts unyielding.

The result leaves Nigeria with one point in the group alongside Lesotho, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Benin Republic and South Africa – the other two teams left in the group – are yet to play their first game with both sides to square it out on Saturday.

The Jose Pesiero-led side will now turn their attention to their second fixture against the Warriors of Zimbabwe billed for Sunday, November 19 at the Huye Stadium, Butare.