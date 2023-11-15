Diri’s re-election: ‘Greater prosperity awaits Bayelsans’

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Ex-militant leader and Senior Special Assistant to Gov Douye Diri on Special Duties, Hon. Okoria Austin Bright, has assured Bayelsans of greater prosperity with the re-election of the Prosperity Governor to manage affairs of the state for another four years.

Bright gave the assurance, yesterday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, at the celebration of Gov. Diri’s re-election victory, describing the governor’s emergence as well-deserved and worthwhile.

He said: First and foremost, I congratulate Sen. Douye Diri on his re-election by INEC to govern Bayelsa State for another four years. This is a victory worth celebrating because he has done marvellously well in his first term, and we’re all happy.

“This is the freest and fairest election INEC has conducted so far in Bayelsa State and I commend them for achieving this feat in the conduct of elections in this country. I urge INEC to maintain this feat in subsequent elections in any part of the country.

“We are very happy because more prosperity awaits us within the next fours, as the massive ongoing development activities in the state coupled with the good welfare of Bayelsans under the Diri administration are pointers to greater prosperity for all.

“I call on Bayelsans to continue to give the governor the needed support and enabling environment for the much-awaited greater prosperity to thrive in the state.

“I also call on the opposition parties, especially the APC, to work together as one people with Gov. Diri on the seat to make Bayelsa great”.