Diri, Sylva in two-horse race in Bayelsa

Sylva-Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE issues that may shape the pattern of voting and ultimately decide the outcome of the governorship election in Bayelsa State as eligible voters file out today to elect who will manage the affairs of the predominantly riverine state in the next four years include performance, tribal sentiments, security and party affiliation.

At stake for harvest during the poll is the vote of 1,017,613 eligible voters out of 1,056,862 registered voters. No fewer than 39,249 registered voters failed to collect their permanent voters’ cards, PVCs.

In the race for the Creek Haven Government House are 32 candidates drawn from 16 political parties. Among them are four female contestants- two governorship and two deputy governorship candidates.

The candidates

* Accord – Idikio Jones andOwo Desmond Inodu

* AA – Bufumoh Alex and Lilian Okoya (female)

* ADC – Kalango Davies and Obesi Benjamin

* ADP- Oguara Nengimonyo (female) and Omonibo Angonimi

* APC – Timipre Sylva and Joshua Maciver;

* APGA -Subiri Joseph and Lott Thompson

* APM- Oshariken Saturday and Ugbenbo Woyindeinyefa

* APP – Mercy Ogege (female) and Leigh Kirk

* BP – Ben Magbodo and Ineinei Major

* LP – Udengs Eradiri and Nathus Benjamin

* NNPP – Azebi Ayabeke and Ganagana Ebimowei

* NRM -Micah Akeems and Ziprebo Emomotimi

* PDP- Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

* PRP – Ozato Erepadei and Okala Azibola

* SDP- Osuluku Binalayefa and Doibo Ebinabo (female)

* ZLP Simeon Karioru and Josiah Famvie

Two-horse race

Despite the crowded field, the election has narrowed down to a vicious two-horse race between the incumbent Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former governor, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who is banking on his performance when he was governor and as an architect of the amnesty programme which brought about peace in the region.

The Labour Party, LP, whose candidate though is popular among the youths by virtue of his being a former president of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide does not have the structure and financial muscle to match the PDP with a formidable structure and resources, which saw it clinching all the eight NASS seats during the last National Assembly election.

Charged campaigns

An indication of how fierce the contest will play out between the leading gladiators was witnessed in the charged campaigns of the political parties, which were trailed by allegations and counter-allegations of plots to undermine the process.

However, the massive deployment of security personnel to the state by national security forces, will help if they carry out their duties professionally, maintain neutrality and deter ‘armed non-state actors’ from having a free reign. This will encourage voters to come out to exercise their franchise without fear.

Brothers at war

Governor Diri, Eradiri and Sylva’s running mate, Maciver, are from Bayelsa Central and Diri is specifically from Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, which is the smallest council area in the state and in Bayelsa Central senatorial district. Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw, two of the councils with the largest number of registered voters are in the zone.

However, the three LGAs are traditional strongholds of the PDP. The party clinched the Senate seat of the Central senatorial district, and Southern Ijaw federal constituency and Yenagoa-Kolokuma -Opokuma Federal constituency seats. It also controls the majority of seats in Bayelsa State House of Assembly from the three council areas.

Although the Labour Party candidate, Eradiri and Maciver, the running mate of Sylva of the APC, are expected to give Diri, a stiff opposition, the latter seems to be having an upper hand.

Described as a leading light of the zone because of his administration’s commitment to taking the Yenagoa-Oporoma road, started by his predecessor, to Angiama where a bridge construction is currently ongoing to connect Oporoma, headquarters of the council to mainland Yenagoa, Diri has won the heart of the people of the area.

There is also the building of several internal roads within the state capital as well as beautifying and improving security around the once dreaded Tombia roundabout by lightening up the area under his administration’s urban renewal scheme. Diri’s administration has also linked riverine rural communities by road and enthroned peace across the state.

Diri’s critics

However, some residents of Yenagoa are not happy with the night ban on tricycles otherwise known as Keke Napep by the Diri administration saying it has impacted negatively on night life.

Sylva of the APC could have relied on the support of his erstwhile loyalist and former Acting Governor, deputy governor and two time speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Werinipre Seibarugu to corner bulk votes in the council area but the latter has since pitched tent with the PDP insisting that his former boss allegedly failed to use his connection at the Presidency to attract development to the state when he was minister.

Nevertheless, Sylva and his party are banking on his running mate, Maciver, an ex-agitator from Southern Ijaw, to get much of the votes in the area. Maciver is from Olugbobiri which is also the hometown of David Lyon, the candidate of the APC in the 2019 governorship election.

But Lyon’s magic wand may not rub off on the party this time around as he is believed to be indifferent to Sylva’s quest to return to Creek Haven due to the acrimony that characterized the party primary that threw up Sylva.

APC’s chances in Nembe, Brass LGAs

Though the APC is expected to make a huge impact in Nembe LGA and Brass LGA, the hometown of its governorship candidate, which is under Bayelsa East senatorial district, the PDP not only snatched the Nembe-Brass Federal constituency and Senate seats from the APC in the last National Assembly polls. The PDP also has two state assembly seats in Brass as against APC’s one. As for Nembe council area, the APC controls two seats with APGA clinching one leaving PDP dry, an indication that today’s poll would be a huge challenge for the PDP in the coastal enclave.

Battle for Jonathan’s Ogbia LGA

Also, in Ogbia, the council area of former President Goodluck Jonathan, which is under Bayelsa East, the PDP controls the Ogbia federal constituency and two of the three state constituencies as against APC one. This feat was made possible through the effort of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who delivered his constituency for the party.

Sagbama and Ekeremor council areas are both strong bases of the PDP. The party controls the West senatorial seat and the Sagbama-Ekeremor federal constituency. It also controls all the state constituencies of the two councils in the state House of Assembly.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, who could have given the PDP a stiff opposition is believed not to be in support of Sylva and was conspicuously absent when the APC campaign trail stormed his Bayelsa West to solicit for votes. It will be a miracle for the APC to excel in the area, which incidentally is the maternal hometown of the incumbent governor and former Governor Seriake Dickson.