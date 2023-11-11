Diri lauds INEC improvement on Bayelsa poll

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the improvement on its handling of the governorship election in the state.



Diri who spoke shortly after casting his vote at Ward 6 Unit 4 Kalaowei Owei in Sampou, Kolokuma-Opokuma LGA of the state expressed satisfaction with the seamlessness of the exercise.



The exercise, which witnessed a large turn out of voters in the community, was peaceful.



Addressing newsmen Diri said: “I think this is an improvement of all the other elections that I have participated. It’s very seamless, very fast and if it continue like this then I want to believe that INEC has improved on not only their facilities but also the training of their men that are handling the process.

“We are still putting our ears to the ground as to what is happening in other polling units

“But here (Sampou) I’m very satisfied with the process and the personnel that are handling the process.



‘in any case what we ask for is a free process where the BVAS should be use just as I have done here today. Accreditation should be by BVAS across the state.”