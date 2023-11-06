Diesel explosion cause of fire at Canadian High Commission, 2 killed – FEMA

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has confirmed that a diesel tank explosion was responsible for the fire that gutted a section of the Canadian High Commission in Abuja on Monday, killing two persons and injuring two others.

Mrs Nkechi Isa, Head of Public Affairs at FEMA, disclosed this in a statement.

Isa said that the diesel tank exploded around 10:45 a.m. in the generator house of the High Commission just as two MIKANO generators were being serviced by a five-man team from JMD company.

“One of the generators was said to be working, while the other one was being serviced when a tank containing 2,000 litres of diesel in the generator house exploded.

“Two of the personnel servicing the generator died from the explosion, while two others survived with severe burns and were taken to the Trauma Centre at the National Hospital, Abuja,” she said.

Isa added that the FCT Fire Service was able to contain the fire around 12.30 p.m. while ambulances from the Ministry of Defence, Federal Fire Service, FEMA were on standby.

Reacting to the development, the acting Director-General, FEMA, Mr Mohammed Sabo, called for caution while handling petroleum products, particularly with the onset of the dry season.

Sabo appealed to residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of any disaster or emergency situation.