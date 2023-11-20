Diaspora group vows to promote Nigerian-American interest

By Gabriel Olawale

In an insightful interview, Nelson Aluya, President of the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee USA (NAPAC-USA), shed light on the organization’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), emphasizing its historical background and the impactful outcomes it seeks to achieve.

NAPAC formed 12 years ago in California, emerged from the collective vision of a few brilliant minds of Nigerian extract.

Recognizing the need for the Nigerian-American community’s interests to be addressed, NAPAC USA’s mission centers around driving the agenda exploring, expanding, and harnessing the Nigerian-American community’s excellence.

Aluya explained how NAPAC operates with representatives at various State PAC (Political Action Committee) levels, to the national level, advocating for policies and engaging in politics to inform, educate, and empower the Nigerian American community in particular and the African Diaspora community in general.

Over the years, NAPAC-USA has inspired, empowered, and supported Nigerian Americans and friends of the Nigerian American community with the capacity and trust to run for political offices in the United States at the local council, Mayoral, State, and National levels.NAPAC-USA’s efforts have borne fruit, with members of the Nigerian American community winning their elections in positions in council memberships, and state representative levels like Georgia state Rep.Segun Adeyina, Pennsylvania state Rep Carol Kazeem, and the first Nigerian American in U.S. Congress with Dr. Oye Owolewa.

A visit to the Capitol..Washington DC by NAPAC-USA members during the AGM

The annual general meetings AGM provided a platform to celebrate these achievements, conduct workshops, and strategize for the future.

Dr. Aluya underscored the importance of preparation for change, echoing the sentiment that those who understand and utilize the tool on how best to navigate change are poised for success.

The AGM was aimed to empower, inform, and educate members, aligning NAPAC-USA with the evolving US and global landscape.

Addressing the post-conference phase, Aluya emphasized the commitment to effective communication, commitment to the core values and Mission of NAPAC-USA

NAPAC-USA aims to reach every Nigerian American, ensuring they understand that NAPAC works for their benefit.

The organization seeks to build political representation and strength, ultimately translating into economic power for the Nigerian-American community.

Beyond internal communication, NAPAC strives to connect with various Nigerian community organizations, creating a network for collective impact. Aluya explained that NAPAC is actively engaged with other African entities, advocating for a unified African agenda.

This collaboration extends to engaging with African-American communities to foster a collective and powerful voice.

The AGM reflects NAPAC’s dedication to continuous growth, adaptability, and collective impact, positioning itself as a vital force in the Nigerian-American and broader African communities within the United States.