Diaspora group prays for Nigeria, urges enhanced youth empowerment

By Gabriel Olawale

In a show of unity and concern for their homeland, a Nigerian group in the United States, Yoruba Alliance has come together to offer prayers for Nigeria, its citizens, and its leadership, with a call for enhanced youth empowerment.

Against the backdrop of the current political situation in Nigeria. The group leader, Rotimi Oyekanmi assembled the diaspora community to engage in a heartfelt prayer session, seeking blessings for their home country and its people.

The gathering also included prayers for Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu as they collectively hoped for progress and positive developments.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the ties that bind Nigerians across borders and continents.

It underscored the deep-rooted connection that compels those living abroad to be active participants in the well-being and advancement of their home nation.

According to Oyekanmi, one of the central themes of the gathering was a call for the federal government of Nigeria to empower its youth.

Participants from all walks of life pointed out the need for Nigerian youth to harness their talents and skills, particularly in the field of technology, like their peers in the United States.

The group highlighted the importance of mirroring the efforts of the American government, which has successfully united its youth in various technological and innovation-driven initiatives.

By urging for such empowerment, the diaspora community hopes to see a stronger, more vibrant, and technologically advanced Nigerian youth population.

As the call for empowerment resonates among Nigerians both at home and abroad, it is clear that there exists a shared desire for progress, unity, and the harnessing of the nation’s youth potential.

In their prayers and pleas, the Nigerian diaspora community in the United States demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the betterment of their homeland.

The prayer event was witnessed by the Nigerian Embassy in the United States.