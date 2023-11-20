DG CONYSSA to Speak at 2023 Int’l Humanity Conference

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Director General, Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs CONYSSA Amb Ade Mario Emmanuel will lead discussions at the International Humanity Conference 2023

The event which will be held on November 25th, 2023 at Common Wealth Hall University of Ghana, Legon will share insights, and learnings, as well as provide the very best peer-reviewed analysis on strategic opportunities and solutions to address social economic, political, industrial, security and developmental challenges for the transformation of humanity.

With the theme: “Poverty Stricken Humanity: Our Realistic Actionable Roles To Achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 1(No Poverty) will as usual attract high-powered delegates cut across Diplomats, Government Officials, Traditional Rulers, Academics, Artists, Cultural and Human Rights Activists as well as Students in Tertiary Institutions

Mario is to speak and discuss on the topic: The Role of Public-Private Partnership And Youth Poverty In Achieving Sustainable Economic Development In Africa

The DG expressed that he values the invitation greatly.

“I find it very useful to talk to people around the country and see how policy can be improved particularly as it affects the youth”, he said.