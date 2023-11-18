Dezign Ovo unleashes ‘The Future’ with musical concert

By Benjamin Njoku

International artiste, Dezign Ogbeneovo Cleverpopularly called Dezign Ovo, is warming up to unleash the third instalment of his end-of-year musical concert titled; ‘Dezign Ovo Live in Concert 3.’

Tagged “The Future” the event is slated for December 3, 2023 at the Swiss International, The Vistana Hotel, VGC, Lekki, Lagos. Like the previous editions, the concert is being organized by Mama Jae Entertainment and Chief Ochuko in conjunction with Dezignation Records.

The event, according to the organizers, kicks off at 5pm with a red carpet event. Top music stars on the lineup include Faze, Harrysong, Durella, Muno, Romeo, Deacon Famous, Ebisco Sugar, KcBrown, Mavi, Asha gangali, Frankey Jay and others.

The concert, being sponsored by many big brands including Castilo, Red Oak, Dark Cypha Entertainment, Champion Entertainment among others will also witness a musical competition, where the winner will go home with the sum of N500,000 among other goodies.