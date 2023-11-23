Development: Don tasks media with technological innovations

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

To stay in business and ensure development, media practitioners have been urged to embrace technological innovations to discharge their roles in society.

The Vice-Chancellor, of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, Professor Umaru Pate, gave the insight at the inaugural Media and Development Conference ’23 organized by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, CJID, with the support of other media-friendly organizations.

Professor Pate, a journalist and Chairman of CJID Board in his remark at the event with the theme: Bridging democracy, innovation and media sustainability in West Africa; which had in attendance over 200 panellists and participants from within and outside Nigeria, emphasized that “the media either innovate and succeed or reject technological innovation and stagnate.”

Also, the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Adaeze Oreh, a panellist who deliberated on Advancing innovative ways and practices to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality stressed that innovation may not necessarily mean a new thing but a better way of doing things and called for intentionality in breaking the barriers that hamper effective healthcare delivery to citizens.

She noted that the lack of human resources and infrastructure is contributing to neonatal and maternal mortality in the country. She asked that stakeholders go beyond policies on paper and implement the policies by translating them into actions that save the lives of citizens.

Diverse in-person and online discussants at the two-day event spoke on a series of topics including Development in Africa: Navigating Income Inequality, Economic Stagnation and Future of Work; Corrosive and Constructive Capital Flow in Africa: Regulatory Frameworks and Governance Gaps; The Future of Primary Healthcare in Africa: Strengthening intersectoral collaboration in AI-tech driven solutions; Datasets and tech tolls for explore for gender nuanced reporting; Regional approaches to addressing corrosive capital: Analyzing how different countries/regions have tackled the issue of corrosive capital inflows and identify best practices and collaboration opportunities.

Advancing gender transformative norms through media reportage; Conversation: On news, technology, and innovation in the digital age; Tech for development: Enhancing Africa’s digital economy for youth empowerment; Delivering climate justice: Accelerating ambition and implementation on adaptation early warnings for all; Democracy, fragility, and human rights in the Lake Chad Basin; Road to COP28: Advancing carbon markets and economy initiatives in Africa; Conflict economy in the Lake Chad Basin: Challenges and resilience.

Media and information literacy in digital spaces; Bridging the classroom and newsroom divide: Advancing journalism practice in the digital age; Digital tech, media practice, and sustainability issues in African newsrooms; among others.

The event ended with a charge on participants to apply the knowledge gained in their work to add value to the media landscape.