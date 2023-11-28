Destruction of properties in Lagos: IPoB carpets Ohanaeze Ndigbo, S- East Govs, NASS

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB yesterday condemned what it called the wicked destruction of properties belonging to Igbo people in Lagos State, and alleged criminal silence of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East Governors, and National Assembly members from the zone.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled, “The wicked destruction of Igbo properties in Lagos, support Biafra Independence for survival” described the alleged destruction as a calculated economic sabotage targeted against Ndigbo.

IPoB statement reads, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB_ condemn the calculated economic sabotage targeted against Ndigbo by the Lagos State government and the silence of the South East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the National Assembly members from Southeast.

“The criminal silence of Igbo leaders show that they are either cowards or tacitly in support of economic sabotage against Ndigbo, an act any responsible person must condemn.

“It is unfortunate that no Igbo politician or Ohanaeze Ndigbo have publicly defended our people against humiliation and intimidation from the Lagos State Government. What has put Igbo political leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in this docile and cowardice situation that they can’t unanimously condemn the ethnic profiling and systemic destruction of Ndigbo’s assets by the Lagos State government.

“Why are these men afraid of defending Ndigbo?

“The Igbo politicians, governors, Senators, members of House of Representatives, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide leaders, traditional rulers, business men and religious leaders should have meeting to discuss how to secure Igbo business men and investments in Lagos State. Our people must therefore, take a stand towards this actions against Ndigbo by Lagos State government and their collaborator’s”.