Despite Appeal Court verdict, Kano residents troop out to show affection for Gov Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Despite outcome of the Court of Appeal judgment, hundreds of Kano residents troop out enmasse in what could be described as a rousing welcome to show affection for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Governor was on his way to commission the new Accident and Emergency, A&E unit of Murtala Mohammed Hospital and Wuju Wuju road project among others.

The mammoth crowd, both male and female, young and old took to the streets to catch glimpse of the Governor who just returned to the state from Abuja for the Court of Appeal judgment.

The Governor who was in company of his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo and other government officials drove in the official coastal bus also received greetings from traders at the Kantin Kwari market who abandoned their businesses to show their loyalty.

Right from State road, Kanti-Kwari to the Emir of Kano palace, people were seen trooping out like bees and struggling to catch glimpse of the Governor.

Meanwhile, they chanted different songs of praises for the governor and also prayed fervently for the victory of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP at the Supreme court.

The mammoth crowd prevented the Governor from proceeding to the renovated section of an hospital in Bamalali and Wuju Wuju road project ready for commissioning.

The crowd were said to have also accompanied the Governor back to the government house where he addressed them.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Governor Yusuf assured the people of the state that the government will not be dettered by the Appeal Court judgment as he will continue to implement projects that have direct bearing on the lives of people of the state.