Deploy proposed $10bn lifeline for sustainable relief outcomes – FG told

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Federal government has been advised to judiciously deploy the proposed $10 billion lifeline for quick and sustainable relief outcomes.

The Presiding Bishop, Rhema Christian Church & Towers, RCC&T, Bishop Taiwo Akinola, said this adding that Nigeria is presently facing its worst economic crisis in years.

He said these at the Rhema media briefing organized for the Rhema World Convention 2023 held at the Champion Peace Cathedral Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.

Akinola said the nation is presently facing a high cost of living crisis as a result of high inflation, high cost of food items, transportation, as well as high cost of goods and services, at the backdrop of this dismal picture, he pointed out is that the average Nigerian is bearing the brunt, being increasingly pauperised and thrown into unprecedented hardship.

Meanwhile, the 32nd World Convention of the Church, themed: “ Looking Unto Jesus”, drawn from the Bible in Isaiah 45:22 is scheduled to hold on November 5 to 12, 2023 at the Church Headquarters, Lagos-Abeokuta, Expressway, Temidire, Sango Ota, Ogun State.

The church said there are provisions for people camping for the week-long convention, especially feeding of participants twice daily.

Akinola said: “As a nation church, in Rhema, we decry the unending depreciation of the Naira, which presently is having an adverse effect on our local manufacturers. We call on the government to take an urgent look at how to provide succour to Nigerians across social strata.

“For example, the 10 billion dollar lifeline being proposed by the Federal government should be judiciously deployed for quick and sustainable relief outcomes. “While the federal government has expressed its good intentions in revamping the economy, we urge them to be more people-oriented in its choice and timing of economic strategies.

“For instance, the unification of the exchange rates as done by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not have been a one-step process. It should have been implemented over a period of time in phases to minimize the harsh socio-economic consequences on the people.

“It brings grief to the heart that many Nigerians have become so deadened to the noble idea of patriotism. While this trend may be attributable to the severe economic hardship and other negative experiences that we are facing, it is still not acceptable. Many Nigerians will not wince at sharing unpalatable news about the nation, and will always be glad to accept the worst about the nation. The national situation may be bad but it is not a song to be sung so gleefully by us Nigerians.

“As a Church, even though we are significantly apolitical, yet we strongly urge all Nigerians to desist from careless talks about the country. We urge all citizens to realize that the current socio-political situation of the country is bad enough, and we certainly have no need for further distractions that could eventually plunge us deeper into abysmal darkness.

“At this point, we bless God that the sickening aftermath of the 2023 presidential election whereby some national leaders went overboard in rubbishing themselves and, by extension, smearing dirt on Nigeria and other Nigerians, in the market-square has finally been laid to rest, especially now that our Supreme Court has given her ruling on it”, he said.