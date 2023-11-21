Dental college seeks TetFund aid to upgrade infrastructure

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy Enugu, has solicited for the assistance of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TetFund, to help the college upgrade it’s infrastructure.

Rector of the College, Prof John Emaimo made the plea during a press briefing on the second combined Convocation ceremony of the college scheduled for Saturday.

Emaimo said the facilities upgrade became very necessary following the expansion of the college from a Diploma to a degree awarding institution.

He stated that despite the college’s modest achievements and irresistible vision to break barriers in both academic and the health sector, the institution is limited by a number of challenges that slow down it’s rapid pace of progress.

“Chief among them are infrastructure deficit and inadequate funding. Although we have worked hard to build a number of classrooms and offices for our students and staff, they are still far from being enough. Since my advent as the Rector of this College, we have built a number of modern classrooms to ensure that our students learn in conducive atmosphere, yet we still need more.

“A major setback for us has been our inability to access tertiary education fund (TETFUND). We had thought that being a federal institution, our eligibility to access the fund should be automatic. But reverse has been the case as several efforts we made had proved abortive.

“We therefore call on all appropriate authorities and lovers of education who desire the kind of revolution that we are currently spearheading to bridge existing gaps in the areas of manpower development in our health and education sectors to come to our aid. Individuals and philantropists are also called upon to support our quest for exclusive manpower development,” Emaimo pleaded.

He recalled that the college was establishment in 1955 in Lagos as Federal School of Dental Technology and subsequent relocation to Enugu in 1982, where it has been at the forefront of producing dental technologists and therapists in Africa.

“For instance, the only four professors of Dental Technology in South Africa were trained by this institution in mid-80s before they later proceeded to build on that knowledge at Cardiff University where they all obtained PGD, MSc. and PhD. These professors later returned to South Africa where they pioneered a degree programme in Dental Technology. That institution remained the only university in Africa offering postgraduate programmes in Dental Technology until 2018 when we established our own School of Postgraduate Studies,” Emaimo recalled.