Delta: Ugborodo community dismisses recent protest against Chevron

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ugborodo Community Trust, in Warri south west local government area, has said the recent protest against Chevron in Ugborodo was allegedly sponsored by some persons to achieve personal gains.

Chairman of the trust, Mr Augustine Oboroegbeyi and the Secretary Ayo Ayomike, in a statement, said sponsored protests against the oil giant, Chevron, had become a reoccurring pattern whenever it was time for the company to renew contracts handled on behalf of the community.

They said the serial protests had allegedly become like a weapon to blackmail the oil firm not to discontinue with some firms, stressing that this time those behind the protest would not achieve their selfish desires.

“On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Ugborodo people were confronted with an arrangement by some persons to stage a protest against Chevron Nigeria Limited, Ugborodo Excravos operations on a bundle of agenda containing forty-one items including the plight of workers, particularly from Ugborodo community.

“At a glance, this list of grievances gave the impression that it is a protest for the general interest of the people not minding the antecedents of the known sponsors.

“We make bold to state that the workers’ plight stated as the reason for the protest was to give it some traction. The underbelly has further revealed, exposed and as confirmed by the protesters themselves, is the underlying selfish personal interest of the sponsors.

“This is not and cannot be in the interest of Ugborodo community and therefore does not have the support of the Ugborodo people.

“Protests are a regular occurrence, particularly whenever contracts are up for renewal through bid processes these serial protesters are on their own.

“We are surprised that the issue of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA has been laid to rest after this same group staged a protest in Shell Otumara flow station in August 2023 which led to several meetings where the PIA issue was concluded with a window for expansion of membership of the host communities development trust board of trustees from seven to nine which the Ugborodo people are satisfied with was still listed.

“The PIA issue cannot therefore be and indeed it is not the reason for conscripting some Ugborodo people to stage this misconceived protest.”