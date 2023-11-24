Delta LG boss, Ofobrukueta hails Oborevwori’s Appeal Court victory

Gov Oborevwori

By Etop Ekanem

The Executive Chairman, Ethiope East, Delta state, Hon. (Pharm) Victor Ofobrukueta, has on behalf of the people of the local government area, congratulated His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori on his appeal court victory.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Lagos on Friday, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the March 18, poll, in Delta State.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for lacking merit.

Ofobrukueta who gave the congratulatory message during the funeral rites of the mother-in-law of the governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, described the appeal court judgment as the will of the people of Delta who turned out and voted massively for his victory at the poll.

Speaking further, Ofobrukueta noted that Oborevwori victory at the appeal court is a well deserved one, saying that the victory is an affirmation of the mandate freely given to him by Deltane across the 25 local government area of the state.

While applauding the judiciary for delivering a fair judgment that upheld the rule of law and true reflection of the wishes of Deltans, Ofobrukueta said the victory is an indication that the court remains the hope of the common man at all times.

While calling on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege to join hands with Oborevwori in the development of the state, Ofobrukueta said in the spirit of sportsmanship Delta state will attain a greater heights with the More Agenda.

The Ethiope East Council boss use the medium to call on Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege and his APC family to see the outcome of the Appeal Court ruling as the one to unify and develop the state for the sake of peace and progress.