Delta HoS pays tributes to two retd HoS, 73 perm sec

Delta State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko has paid tribute to the enduring legacies of two former Heads of Service and seventy-three Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, who retired from the state Public Service between 2014 and 2022, for their meritorious service to the State.

Mr. Bayoko in his welcome remarks at a colorful ceremony heralding the formal send-off of the former bureaucrats, said that the gathering was a mark of honour to those who had served the public with selflessness and commitment.

While expressing hope that the ceremony would inspire the next generation of public servants to exemplify the virtues of the retiring heads of service and permanent Secretaries, Mr. Bayoko stated that the celebration served as a positive expression that public servants who were approaching retirement would enjoy a splendid send-off as well

The Head of Service, while paying glowing tributes to the retirees, noted that they were being honored for being the architects of the State’s progress, the unsung heroes whose sacrifices laid the foundation upon which it would continue to build a vibrant and flourishing Delta State.

Speaking further, he said that their contributions had left indelible marks on the tapestry of the civil service, adding that the retirees collective wisdom and experience were invaluable and a guiding light towards excellence.

“Tonight, we do not merely mark the culmination of a career but celebrate the essence of public service – a testament to loyalty, selflessness, and unwavering commitment.” Bayoko stated.

While expressing hope that going forward, that the ceremony would be celebrated timeously every year, Mr. Bayoko thanked the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori for his continued dedication to enhancing the welfare of civil servants in the State.

He also lauded the governor’s commitment to a wide range of issues within the short period of his administration despite limited resources even as he noted the unflagging support of the Governor that made the event possible.

Recognizing two esteemed former Heads of Service, Sir Paul Evuarherhe who served as Head of Service from February 2014 to November 2014 and Sir O.P. Origho, his predecessor and immediate past Head of Service from November 2014 to June 2016, Mr. Bayoko lauded the duo for their enduring legacies.

He also acknowledged the wife of the immediate past Governor of the State, Dame Edith Okowa, Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Omeni who once served as Secretary to the State Government and retired 2006 and as well as Dr. Moore Ebreme who retired in 2009.

“For my colleagues who are still serving, may I enjoin you to continue maintaining a relatively high standard of service delivery. It is a well-known fact that as career Public Servants, sometimes we work under difficult conditions, but such situations should rather serve as a symbol of our strength and resilience.

Let me advise that no matter the situation, we should keep our spirits high and ensure that our collective conviction in the uniqueness of our chosen path remains strong. We should give our best at all times, bearing in mind that as servants of the people, we have an obligation to continue to strive to improve their quality of life.” Mr. Bayoko advised.

The Governor, Rt Hon (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori in his address which was delivered by his Deputy, Sir. Monday Onyeme, saluted the retirees, now senior citizens, for their invaluable contributions towards the advancement of the State.

He lauded the two retired heads of Service and seventy-three Permanent Secretaries and heads of extra Ministerial Departments for their labour in building the state from scratch

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who urged the retirees to continue to offer their valuable advice to his administration wherever and whenever necessary, said his administration would continue to tap from their vast experiences.

He said the state was proud of their services, dedication and commitment to duty, urging them not to see their retirement as termination of their service to the state.

“Given your vast experience, we expect you to offer valuable advice to the government of the day. You left a standard for serving civil servants to emulate. I appreciate the services you rendered and your support to my administration,” the governor said.