Delta Govt releases N30bn to contractors

Delta State Government, Tuesday, said it has released the sum of N30billion for the payment of outstanding certificates owed contractors in the state.



The State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Mr Charles Aniagwu disclosed this during an interview with journalists shortly after inspection of ongoing projects at Emevor and Evwreni in Isoko North and Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the state.



Aniagwu commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the approval, adding that it would encourage contractors to put in their best to deliver their projects on schedule.



According to him, not too long ago, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori approved the payment of contractors to the tune for almost N30billion to different contractors and that’s why you are seeing that a lot of our contractors have moved back to site.



“We are already making plans in no distant time to also continuously pay so that contractors can continue to work and our people continue to get value for the jobs that we have awarded for the ease of movements across the different 25 local government areas in Delta.



“We are not having any challenge and i am sure the contractors are doing quite fine and areas where they need us to fast track payment of interim certificates we have assured them that we will speed up the process so that at the end of the day nothing stalls the work they are doing,” he said.



He commended the youths of Emevor community for cooperating with the contractor, stressing that government would continue to sensitise the people to take ownership of projects executed in their areas.



“It behoves on communities to continue to cooperate with government and contractors that have been engaged by government to carry out projects in their communities.



“It is important that they own it, you will recall the last time I went on inspection, I did say that we are going to set up a call centre where the citizens will have the opportunity to interface with us.



“I am happy to announce that they are already interfacing with us such that if a contractor is not doing the right thing they can talk to us and if anybody is doing anything that will undermine the project the project in their communities they can also talk to us,” he stated.



The Commissioner also warned that the burning of tyres along roads are prohibited across the state and urged community leaders to continue sensitising the people to forestall further damage to the roads.



“The interface with communities will continue and we will continue to sensitise President Generals of community associations, the youth leaders and all such enlightened persons in these communities.



“They should impress it on their people for them to continue to exhibit the right attitude not only with respect to government properties but even private properties that are in their domain.



“By doing so, they will have much more longer time to enjoy such facilities and we will be glad if this road stands the test of time up to the next 30 years.



“This means that means instead of the community asking us to come and repair the road, they will be asking us to construct another one because whatever money we are going to bring back to repair what was intentionally spoilt could have been available for us to give them much more projects.



“Burning of tyres along tarred roads is strictly prohibited because once you do that, either in the name of protest you would have ended melting the asphalt in that place and once that happens you begin to have potholes on the road.



“We plead with our people to take care of projects that are sited in their different communities,” Aniagwu added.