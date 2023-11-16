Delta Govt honours Umurhohwo, 49 others on Africa Youth Day Celebration 2023

In recognition of their exceptional contributions and resilience in various sectors, the Delta State Government, through the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization, in collaboration with the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development, celebrated 50 outstanding youth entrepreneurs, including Oke Umurhohwo, during the Africa Youth Day Celebration 2023.



The event, held at Chadef Hotel, Asaba, Delta State, marked the African Youth Day, established to celebrate the voice and role of young people in the continent’s development. This year’s celebration focused on acknowledging and rewarding youth entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in areas such as politics, education, agriculture, entertainment, ICT & media, commerce, and NGOs.

African Youth Day, observed every November 1st, serves as a platform to raise awareness, commitment, and investment in the youth, promoting increased participation, partnership, and intercultural exchanges among them. It aims to harness demographic dividends and stimulate innovative ideas for continent-wide development.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Ambassador Uyero Erarawhewho Jnr, the Governor’s Aide On Youth Mobilization, expressed pride in celebrating the achievements of the 50 outstanding youth despite prevailing economic challenges. He reiterated the office’s commitment to mobilizing grassroots youth for increased political participation and governance processes.

Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Agbateyiniro Isaac Weyinmi, congratulated the honoured youth entrepreneurs, assuring them of the state government’s willingness to partner with and support their ventures. He emphasized the government’s commitment to encouraging youth with creative ideas that contribute to the economic growth of Delta State and Nigeria.

Among the distinguished awardees was Oke Umurhohwo, the Marketing Manager for Mitel in West Africa 1, who received recognition for his outstanding contributions to the marketing sector. Oke expressed gratitude for the honour and commended the government’s initiative in acknowledging youth excellence.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Delta State Government. It’s a recognition not just for me but for every youth striving to make a positive impact. This motivates us to continue contributing to the growth and development of our great state and nation.” Umurhohwo said

The event’s grand finale featured a vote of thanks by Engr Yobo Ideh, Vice Chairman, Delta North Chapter, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), and First Member, Delta Development & Property Authority (DDPA). He thanked the organizers and wished the honoured youth continued success in their endeavours.

The Africa Youth Day Celebration 2023 served as a testament to the government’s commitment to nurturing and empowering the youth to contribute meaningfully to the state’s socio-economic development.