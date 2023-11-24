Delta Gov Tussle: Onuesoke hails Oborevwori over Appeal Court victory

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated the Delta State governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori over his victory at the Court of Appeal in Lagos.

Recall that the Court of Appeal, Lagos on Friday, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as winner of the March 18, poll, in Delta State.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The court held that the appeal lacked merit. Recall that the Delta State governorship election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba had on September 29, upheld Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, governorship election.

Reacting to the verdict on the sideline at the Appeal Court premises in Lagos, Onuesoke congratulated Obovwori for the victory, adding that from the onset he has always been very confident that there is no way Oborevwori’s victory can be upturned because the margin at which the governor beat his opponent is to wide.

He appealed to the opposition in Delta State to join hands with Oborevwori so as to move the state forward instead of thinking of heading to the Supreme Court to spend time and money.

Onuesoke noted that Oborevwori’s master plan began with an understanding of the strategic intent behind the M.O.R.E. agenda as well as the expected outcomes.

According to the former Delta State gubernatorial candidate, “Governor Oborevwori’s success will impact Delta State in area which include job creation, enhanced GDP and internally generated revenue, improved capital inflow, export of raw and processed agricultural products, an improved economy and living condition for citizens, environmental rejuvenation, improved infrastructural facilities, social stability and security of lives and properties as well as improved educational and healthcare system.”

Assessing what the governor has done since his inauguration on issue of plans and implementation, Onuesoke disclosed that Oborevwori has literally put his money where his mouth is by inspecting ongoing projects in Warri, Effurun, and its environs as well as the Ughelli-Asabadualisation project.

“Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is without a doubt very well prepared for the high office of governor. He has undergone full political tutelage. He knows the people and the people are with him. As a political scientist, he understands the issues in theory and practice,” the PDP chieftain stated.