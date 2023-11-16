Delta: DESOPADEC Commissioner hails Agadagba on first coronation anniversary

Hon. Spencer Okpoye, Commissioner Representing Ijaw Ethnic Nationality on the board of DESOPADEC, has penned a heartfelt open letter congratulating HRM, E.A Ubabiri (JP), Bini Pere (IV), The Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom, on the occasion of his first coronation anniversary.

The letter, addressed to “HRM, E.A Ubabiri (JP), Bini Pere (IV), The Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom,” expresses profound congratulations on the momentous event. Commissioner Okpoye acknowledges the divine choice of HRM Bini Pere IV, stating, “It’s true that His Royal Majesty, Bini Pere IV, Agadagba of Egbena Kingdom is God chosen and the right choice to occupy the ancient throne of his forebears.”

Highlighting the key values essential for success, the commissioner emphasizes honesty, character, integrity, faith, love, and loyalty, which he believes have been exemplified in the kingdom since the selection, installation, and coronation of HRM Bini Pere IV.

Speaking on behalf of his family and the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality, Hon. Spencer Okpoye extends warm congratulations to HRM, expressing the hope that his reign will bring about peace, unity, and prosperity not only to Egbema Kingdom but to the entire Ijaw nation.

The letter concludes with a reiterated congratulatory message and is signed by Hon. Spencer Okpoye, Commissioner Representing Ijaw Ethnic Nationality. This commendation adds to the chorus of well-wishers celebrating the Agadagba’s first year on the revered throne.