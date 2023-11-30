Delta community denies protesting over PIA

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ugboegungun community, Warri south local government area has affirmed its support for the development trust registered to drive the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, in Itsekiri areas, saying it has never protested over matters of the PIA.

A letter to the Chief Executive Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC and sighted by the Vanguard newspaper reads in parts: “We align ourselves with the already registered HCDTS, Iwere land HCDT, Warri kingdom onshore HCDT and Warri kingdom coastal HCDT.”

Chairman of the community, Mr Edah Gbubemi, the acting Olare-Aja , Chief G.K. Omatsone, the Secretary, Mr Gbesimi Eyewuoma and a member council of elders, Samuel Akpiere, in the letter, stressed that they had never been part of any protest against the PIA, adding that the community would not be involved in any attempt to blackmail NUPRC, oil majors and the Olu of Warri.

“As a community, we will not engage in any act or collective alliance to either blackmail NUPRC or any IOC and the Olu of Warri on issues that are very political and self-enrichment. We would rather choose this medium to engage your dignified office.

“Ugboegungun community has never been part of any protest against NUPRC in respect of any name as to the PIA. “

Other members of the elders council who also signed the letter assuring NUPRC of the cooperation of the community were Chief J F.K Omatsone, Peter Edema , Alfred Ayemidejor and Kingsley Omebetunje.