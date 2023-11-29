Delta communities raise concern over neglect of oil flow station

The Tekedor-Kusimi Federation Communities, an oil-producing community in the Warri southwest local government area of Delta State, have voiced their distress over the apparent neglect of a crucial flow station in their community. Known for their peaceful disposition and openness to visitors and investors, the community now faces economic challenges and environmental degradation.

The majority of residents in these communities traditionally relied on fishing for their livelihoods. Embracing investors involved in crude oil and gas extraction, the communities played a vital role in contributing to Nigeria’s economy, especially during economic hardships.

At the forefront of this agitation is The Tekedor-Kusimi Federation Communities Frontiers (TKFCF), a dynamic pressure group dedicated to advocating for the comprehensive development of the oil-rich Tekedor-Kusimi Federated Communities in Delta State, Nigeria. TKFCF actively engages in initiatives aimed at fostering progress, sustainability, and prosperity within the region.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Seth Douperegha expressed the group’s concern, stating, “Our people were known for fishing, our primary means of survival before oil exploration. Unfortunately, our fishing rights have been compromised, and now, our survival depends on contracting and jobs from the oil companies. However, the flow station, housing over 25 oil wells, has been non-operational for over two decades, leading to hunger and deprivation in the communities.”

Despite promises of reentry, the operators have consistently delayed revival, prompting questions about the involvement of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC LTD) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). The community demands answers from both federal and state authorities, urging them to intervene and hold the operators accountable.

“Mr. Quinton Brawaide Tekedor, a member of TKFCF, appealed to the Governor of Delta State, H.E. Elder Sheriff Oborivwori, and the Minister for Oil, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, to emphasize the community’s commitment to safeguarding government facilities. He urged the government to prioritize the revival of the flow station, highlighting its potential to generate employment opportunities.”

Some members of the community also aired their feelings. Chief Tony Tekedor, James Akasa, and women leaders Madam Lucy and Mrs. Mercy Tekedor echoed the plea, expressing the community’s frustration at the lack of schools, scholarships, health centers, and basic amenities despite their contribution to the nation’s wealth. They called on the government to address their pressing needs and consider reassigning the flow station’s operation to a more capable entity.