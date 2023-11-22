Delta: 4.04km Emevor road project key to developing Isoko – Commissioner

Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works, Rural and Riverine Areas, Charles Aniagwu, has said the 4.04 kilometres Emevor road project is critical to the economic development of lsoko axis.

He said this during the inspection of the ongoing construction of 4.04 km Emevor Road by Emo Rock Concept Limited, a subsidiary of De Wayles Group of Companies.

Aniagwu, after the inspection of drains, baselines and culverts, commended Emo Rock Concept Limited.

The Commissioner said he was impressed with the expertise demonstrated by Emo Rock Concept in executing the project.

In addition, Aniagwu said the job was done according to specification, noting that the road if completed will play a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity, especially in the lsoko economic corridor.

Aniagwu added that Emo Rock Concept Limited aligned with the MORE Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Continuing, Aniagwu expressed optimism about the positive impact the road would have on the lives of local residents.

On his part, Dr John Holt Ologho, the Odion of Emevor in his goodwill message thanked Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to the project.

Comrade T J Edoso, President General, Emevor Community, Mr Monday Agbawe, CLO of the project,

Comrade Benjamin Okpolua, Emevor Community Youth President, and Odhe John, Emovor Youth Secrretary, expressed satisfaction at the job executed.