Defamation: Iyabo Ojo sues Lizzy Anjorin, demands N500 million

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sued her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin over alleged defamation of character.

In a recent post via her social media page, Iyabo shared a letter from her lawyers suing Lizzy for libelous publications on social media.

Recall recently, Iyabo and Lizzy have been at daggers drawn with the latter indirectly taking a swipe at Iyabo over Mohbad’s death.

Lizzy also alleged that the mother of two was dating singer Naira Marley.

She also accused Iyabo of being the brain behind the popular faceless blog, Gistlover.

In the letter issued by Iyabo’s legal team, Lizzy was ordered to issue a retraction, an apology and payment of damages in the sum of N500 million for her libellous publication against the actress online.

Lizzy was also given 14 days to respond to the demands or face a N1 billion lawsuit.

Sharing screenshots on her page, Iyabo wrote: “14 days is round the corner. Saga activated.”