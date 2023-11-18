Def jam music confab debuts in Nigeria

By Benjamin Njoku

The inaugural edition of the “Def Jam Music Conference” which was recently held in Lagos marked an inspiring convergence of creative giants, industry trailblazers, and visionary entrepreneurs.

From Left: Jade Busola A& R, Big Tak OAP, Susan Younis, Telz, Priime, Bloody Civilian, Alex Boateng CO President Def Jam Uk, Sthen Kosi Head of International Marketing Def Jam Africa

The event was dedicated to exploring the dynamic theme of “Building Bridges: Crafting Creative Opportunities in The Global Age.”

Hosted by Def Jam, an illustrious pillar within the music industry, the conference’s overarching objective was to illuminate the wealth of resources and insights available to all creatives.

It underscored the transformative power of partnerships and collaborative ventures in attaining global prominence. A focal point of the conference was the Creative Panel discussion titled “Preserving Authenticity in Global Partnerships.” The discourse featured revered creatives and industry giants who embarked on a profound exploration of the art of preserving artistic authenticity while traversing the global stage. The conversation delved into multifaceted topics, including strategies for unlocking global opportunities while staying true to one’s creative essence. It celebrated the significance of nurturing local artistic communities that resonate with global subcultures, fostering a sense of belonging. It also magnified the role of partnerships in propelling and sustaining the creative journey.

The panelists shared pearls of wisdom, illuminated contemporary challenges faced by artists, and bequeathed three actionable pieces of advice for those on the quest to resonate globally. The Creative panelists included Susan Younis (Founder of SAY Visionaries), P Priime, Telz and Bloody Civilian.

Speaking at the confab, Co-president of 0207 Def Jam, Alex Boateng,said, “We are ecstatic with the resounding success of our inaugural “Def Jam Music Conference”. It served as a platform for creatives and industry aficionados to congregate, exchange knowledge, and spark innovation. Our unwavering belief in the catalytic potential of partnerships, devoid of creative compromise, has been underscored by this remarkable event.”