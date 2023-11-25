Declare Aiyedatiwa governor, group tells Ondo Assembly

Aiyedatiwa

Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, under the auspices of Progressive Stakeholders, have asked the state House of Assembly, to declare the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor.

They said that this was necessary in a bid not to cripple the economy of the state.

Recall that President, Bola Tinubu, met with the warring gladiators in the state and agreed that the impeachment of Aiyedatiwa be stopped henceforth.

With the intervention of the President, the deputy governor, would maintain that position and the assembly would halt the impeachment process.

But the leaders of the party after a meeting in Akure, called on the State House of Assembly to as a matter of urgency empower the Deputy Governor, following the continued absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

A communique issued by a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Afe Olowookere, who is chairman, and Secretary, Hon. Raman Rotimi, kicked against the leadership of the party in the state.

They said the leadership lacked the skill to pilot the affairs of the party among other several issues in the State.

The Communique reads, “Given the current happenings in the party ‘APC’ and the government of Ondo State, APC Leaders across the 18 Local Government areas of the State converged in Akure the state capital to discuss issues to find a practicable way forward from the present political impasse.

“The Leaders, after exhaustive deliberations, arrived at the following resolutions: That, given the present arrangement where impunity and lack of respect for party structures, leaders, and elders is the order of the day, it was resolved that Party supremacy must be entrenched to facilitate inclusion and mutual respect.

“That, inclusive developmental agenda for socio-economic, industrial, and cultural rebirth that will put the State in its rightful place should be designed by all parties and stakeholders to provide quality, sustainable economic and industrial development for the people.

“That, APC party members should be allowed to participate and determine those to be appointed or elected into political and party offices.

“That, Elders and Leaders of the party must be recognized and given their pride of place in the party, rather than being neglected and ostracised by the party.

“That, the prolonged absence of the Governor in the state has crippled the economy of the State and that the Deputy Governor Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa should be empowered by the House of Assembly to function as the Acting Governor in line with the constitutional provision.

“That, the system of writing names of party executives and candidates without due process will be objected and resisted with all political and legal means possible.”