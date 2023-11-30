Dear Bunmi, I snitched on my brother-in-law

Dear Bunmi, last year, I saw my younger sister’s husband with another woman – twice.

It was obvious, to me, at least, that something untoward was going on. He’d always been a ladies’ man and, after much agonising, I decided to tell my sister.

She confronted him and he denied every thing, claiming the woman was a work colleague.

My sister didn’t believe him and things were very frosty between them.

My sister was even contemplating moving out, but friends intervened and they’ve now patched up their marriage.

Since then, things have been very awkward between us, and my brother-in-law doesn’t want me in their house and I don’t blame him.

How do I make peace with him?

Chioma, by e-mail.

Dear Chioma,

I know you mean well but other people’s love lives are usually best left to them.

Your sister had reasons to be suspicious in the first place, and now that they’ve mended their marriage, you need to be honest with your brother-in-law that your intentions were honourable.

Let your sister broker the peace before you have the heart-to-heart with him.

He might still be furious but, with time, he’ll come to realise your concern for your sister’s welfare made you do what you did.

In future, if you must intervene at all, it is the culprit you should have a chat with to stop philandering, or else….