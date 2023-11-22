Deaf man beheads farmer in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Palpable tension has enveloped the Ipole farm settlement located in Agbado-Ekiti, in Ayekire Local Government Area, as a deaf and dumb man, identified as Sunday Alabi reportedly beheaded one Sikiru, also known as Badoo

Sources in the farm settlement revealed that the deaf and dumb man had gone to the farm of Sikiru to steal some maize and when Sikiru came out to challenge him, the suspect attacked him with a machete, almost severing his head.

The attacker immediately fled the scene leaving the victim in the pool of his own blood before some other farmers saw him and reported the case to the police.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Ekiti Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident adding that the suspect has been arrested.