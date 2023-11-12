D&B Emerging Tech partners Institute of Architects on digital transformation

D&B Emerging Tech, a design technology company, and a leader in digital products for architectural professional services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Architects Abuja Chapter (NIAABC), a prominent professional body committed to advancing architectural education and professional standards in Nigeria.

This groundbreaking partnership is set to leverage D&B Emerging Tech’s expertise in digital products. These resources will support Nigerian architects, students, and professionals in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, providing value and affordable digital resources to help upskill architects and improve professional practices.

D&B Emerging Tech’s Architectural Resource Packages offer a range of Checklists and Template Packages, covering every aspect of architecture, from tender reports to site meetings and cost estimation. These resources guide users step-by-step, ensuring each task is completed in the correct order, and no steps are overlooked.

“I am delighted to announce this partnership with NIAABC. It is a significant step towards achieving our shared goal of uplifting the standards of architectural practice in Nigeria. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide Nigerian architects with the tools and resources they need to excel in their profession,” said Faisal U-K, CEO of D&B Emerging Tech.

The collaboration will include a comprehensive promotional and marketing strategy, with both parties actively engaging in various channels to announce and market the digital products. The aim is to make these resources easily accessible to architects, graduates, students, and other professionals in the AEC industry across Nigeria.

Furthermore, this strategic partnership extends to providing NIAABC “Affiliate Partner” status.

This means NIAABC will be able to promote and sell D&B Emerging Tech’s digital products, projected to generate a whopping 9-figures, that will further enable the chapter to reinvest in various programs that aid Nigerian architects.

Arc. Yemi Sola-Adebiyi, Chair of NIAABC, said, “We are excited to partner with D&B Emerging Tech and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our members. This collaboration aligns with our mission to enhance the professional development of architects in Nigeria.”

Arc. Ehi Asein, Vice Chair of NIAABC and their immediate past Chair of the Practice Subcommittee, is enthused on the tremendous value and productivity that will be brought to all architects.

“The NIA Abuja Chapter’s partnership with D&B Emerging Tech indeed marks a turning point in making architects and their architectural practices more efficient, productive and profitable,” Esein said.

D&B Emerging Tech holds the conviction that technology can be harnessed to benefit architects and professionals in the AEC industry. The 9-figure partnership stands as a testament to the shared vision and commitment of both organizations to raising standards and providing valuable resources for professional practice.

“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with NIAABC and are confident that this partnership will lead to innovative and beneficial initiatives for architects and professionals in the AEC industry in Nigeria,” said Arc. Usman Karaye Umaru, Chairman of D&B Emerging Tech.

Everyone is encouraged to stay tuned for more updates as the organizations embark on this exciting journey together, harnessing the power of technology to benefit architects and AEC professionals in Nigeria.