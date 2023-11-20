David Okoirhon Foundation launches

Late David Okoirhon

A non-governmental organisation, David Okoirhon Foundation, DOF, will be launched on Saturday, November 25, with a mandate to support the disadvantaged.

Also, the event, which will take place at Iroko Town, Ado-Odo Local Government Area of Ogun State, includes a fundraising session.

Speaking on why David Okoirhon’s children decided to establish the Foundation, one of them, Ruth Okoirhon, said millions of children, teenagers and adults suffer social injustice.

“Social injustices leave these groups of persons vulnerable and disadvantaged.

“David Okoirhon Foundation, DOF, will be driven by the need to support and help them find solace,” she said.

She described her father, late David Okoirhon, as peaceful and humane, hence the desire to immortalise him.

According to Ruth, “My father was kind, responsive to the needs of others, peace loving, spiritual, committed to the development of people and the community.

“So this is a homage to his acts of kindness that we witnessed right from our childhood. It is the testament of the many beneficiaries that propelled us to set this up to help more people.

“He catered to the needs of people, especially the less privileged. He was the gift that keeps giving.

“When he passed away, we got to learn of his charitable acts to even more people that we weren’t privy to.

“He was benevolent to people regardless of their background and affiliations.

“In addition, he was vocal about social issues, passionate about some SDGs and contributed to community development.

“So we want to keep his name alive by doing the things that came natural to him. The Foundation is a legacy organisation to uphold his memory and keep his good works going.”