Daniella Nisisong turns Chef

*Says, ‘My love for foods inspired me into establishing restaurant business’

By Benjamin Njoku

Celebrities are spreading their tentacles to make ends meet and actress Daniella Nsisong is no exception.

The Akwa-Ibom State-born actress, last Sunday, gave her friends and colleagues a treat as she opened her new restaurant business called, “Ella-Best Kitchen” in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

And it was a dream come true for the actress, who said she was inspired to go into the restaurant business because of her love for foods and the desire to contribute to the economic growth of the country. The restaurant is poised to serve customers the best Calabar recipe.

In a chat with our reporter, Nisiong said “My plan is to leverage my acting career to enhance the dining experience at my restaurant. For instance, I may host special events or live performances to create a unique and memorable atmosphere for my customers, which can also serve as a platform to showcase my acting talents”.

On how she’s going to combine her acting career with her restaurant business, the busty actress said she has carefully considered how to balance the two, adding “both endeavours compliment each other.”

According to her, “The flexible nature of the restaurant industry allows me to schedule my involvement effectively, enabling me to pursue acting opportunities. “I intend to build a strong team and delegate operational responsibilities in the restaurant, allowing me to focus on my acting commitments when necessary. This way, I can manage both aspects of my career effectively, ensuring that my restaurant business benefits from my creative background in acting.

“On the whole, I see my acting career and restaurant business as complementary, where my creative skills can be an asset to the restaurant’s success, and the restaurant’s flexibility will enable me to continue pursuing my passion for acting”.