Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Spain

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves will stand trial in Spain for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub last December.

A Spanish court announced on Tuesday, in an eight-page document, that there were sufficient grounds for the 40-year-old to stand trial, following requests by the public prosecutor and the woman’s lawyer.

The document read: “We consider there is sufficient prima facie evidence at this stage to agree the opening of the trial in the terms requested by state prosecutors and the prosecutor acting privately for the alleged victim.

“The statements the alleged victim has made and witness evidence and expert reports that form part of these proceedings can be considered as sufficient in that regard, without prejudice to the final verdict.”

A date for the trial is yet to be fixed, though it will likely take place in the first part of 2024.

The footballer could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to reports in the Spanih media.