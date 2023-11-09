Daily Trust Publisher, Kabiru Yusuf returns as NPAN President

The Chairman of Media Trust, Publishers of the Daily Trust Newspapers and Trust Television, Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf, was yesterday returned to office as the President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, for another term .

The election also returned some other officers of the Association, as Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of Business Day, was elected Vice President, while the Chairman of The Punch Newspapers, Mrs Angela Emuwa, elected as General Secretary.

Mr. Fidelis Anosike, who until yesterday was the Assistant General Secretary, was elected treasurer, thus paving the way for tne election of Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, the Editor – in- Chief of Leadership Newspaper, to fill the vacated seat.

Mrs. Emuwa filled the position vacated by Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who was recently appointed as Minister of Information and National Orientation by President Bola Tinubu, while Mr. Anosike took over the position vacated by Mr. Olawale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister for the Economy.

Others returned elected were the Deputy President and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden-Alex-Ibru, the Publicity Secretary and Group Managing Director of Champion newspapers, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Ex-Officio member and Past President of NPAN, Mr. Ray Ekpu, Ex-Officio member, and Publisher of Pilot newspaper, Dennis Sami.

The Managing Director of The Telegraph newspaper , Mr. Ayo Aminu, was elected as Ex-Officio member.

Mr. Aigbogun’s emergence as Vice President followed an amendment to the Association’s constitution, creating the office of a Vice President which was moved by two Patrons of the Association, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Publisher of This Day and Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Speaking after the election, the President, Mal Kabiru Yusuf, noted that the injection of the new officers would further energise the executive council in achieving set objectives. He expressed appreciation to members for the confidence reposed in him and his team.