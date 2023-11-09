Dafinone hails Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom on 3rd coronation anniversary

Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has extended warm felicitations to His Royal Majesty, King Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey JP, Udurhie 1, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, on the auspicious occasion of his 3rd coronation anniversary.

In a glowing tribute, Senator Dafinone extolled the virtues of the revered monarch, acknowledging his commitment to the development of the Idjerhe Kingdom, Urhobo Nation and his dedication to the well-being of his subjects.

Senator Dafinone further commended Ovie for his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and unity within the kingdom.

The Delta Central Lawmaker also congratulated the great people of Idjerhe Kingdom on the coronation anniversary of their King, charging them to use the occasion of the Anniversary to bond together and work for greater peace in the kingdom.

Senator Dafinone therefore, urged the people of Idjerhe Kingdom to continue their support for the monarch and to collaborate with him for the betterment of their community.

“Without a doubt, His Royal Majesty, King Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey JP, Udurhie 1, has made remarkable contributions to the progress of Idjerhe Kingdom since his ascension to the throne of our forefathers.

“His commitment to the welfare of his people and his tireless efforts to improve their lives by building bridges of friendship across kingdoms is wildly acknowledged.

“Your Majesty, your commitment to building a stronger and more united Urhobo nation have not gone unnoticed. May your efforts and those of our other Royal fathers yield the desired results.

“His Majesty has been a staunch advocate for peace and unity in Idjerhe Kingdom, has worked diligently to bridge divisions and cultivate a more inclusive society.”

“I am firmly convinced that under the leadership of His Royal Majesty, Udurhie 1, Idjerhe Kingdom will continue to thrive and flourish.

“May God grant you good health, longevity of life and greater wisdom, and may your reign continue to be marked by peace, prosperity, and unity.”