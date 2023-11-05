Dafinone hails Efe Ajagba for defeating Joe Goodall

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, has felicitated Nigerian boxing heavyweight, Efe Ajagba, for defending his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title by defeating Australia’s Joe Goodall on Sunday.

Dafinone also congratulated Nigerian musician and former winner of BBNaija, Michael Efe Ejeba, famously called Efe, for his remarkable performance to welcome Ajagba into the fighting arena.

Ajagba defeated Goodall in the fourth round through a knock-out after the Aussie failed to recover from uppercut punches from the Nigerian hard-hitting puncher.

The fight was held at the Reno Tahoe Event Center in Nevada, United States, on Sunday morning (Nigerian time).

Ajagba hails from Ughelli Kingdom, while Efe hails from Okpe Kingdom both in Delta State.

In a statement on Sunday, Dafinone said he received the victory of Ajagba and the successful defence of his WBC heavyweight title with joy and fulfilment.

Dafinone said he was particularly elated watching two Urhobos collaborating to make Urhobo and Nigeria proud on the global stage.

He noted that Nigeria is richly endowed with talents in sports, music, education and entertainment, but only waiting to be properly harnessed for the country’s benefit.

The Delta Central lawmaker, however, called on Delta and Federal Governments to harness the abundant talents inherent among the youths for the betterment and development of the state and country.

Senator Dafinone added that he enjoyed Efe’s performance which had a fusion of Urhobo and English. He enjoined Nigerian musicians of Urhobo extraction to use their craft to protect and sustain the Urhobo language just as their counterparts from Yoruba and other tribes are currently doing.

“I congratulate Efe Ajagba on his victory against Australia’s Joe Goodall early this morning. I watched the duo of Ajagba and Efe doing Urhobo and Nigeria proud on the global stage. It was fascinating watching a fellow Urhobo singing for another to defend his title.

“Urhobo from time immemorial has been the centerpiece for producing legendary sportsmen and women, accountants, musicians, comedians, and entertainers. Urhobo’s contribution to Nigeria’s good name on the global stage was reechoed today through Ajagba’s victory.

“I congratulate Efe Ajagba for defending his title. Knocking out his Aussie opponent in the 4th round, clearly shows, he is ready to be a World champion in the boxing arena and I can’t wait to watch this happen.

“Also, I commend Efe for his performance while opening the fight for Ajagba. Such collaboration and brotherliness is what the Urhobo youth need to emulate and win together.

“All Urhobos including our musicians have a task of protecting the Urhobo language through their songs and communication from going into extinction”, the statement added.