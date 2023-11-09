Dafinone hails appointment of Brume-Ataguba as NPC Commissioner

Brume-Ataguba

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has congratulated Mrs. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba on her appointment as a Federal Commissioner Designate of the National Population Commission (NPC) by President Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu to represent Delta State.

In a statement on Friday, Dafinone described the appointment as well-deserved, given Brume-Ataguba’s contributions to the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta and her long-standing loyalty to the party as a founding member.

While applauding the President for his choice of Brume-Ataguba, a worthy Urhobo daughter, Dafinone assured that the grassroots mobilizer and community leader would bring her wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of her duties.

“On behalf of the great people of Delta Central Senatorial District, which I represent in the 10th Senate, I wish to congratulate you, my dear sister, Mrs. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, on your meritorious appointment as NPC Commissioner by Mr. President,” Dafinone said. “This has shown that loyalty and hard work pay.”

“This is one appointment that has gladdened the hearts of many APC faithful in Delta State. As a member of the State Executive Committee, Brume-Ataguba’s unwavering commitment and loyalty to the party is unquestionable.”

“As a grassroots mobilizer and community leader who has lived most of her life interacting and relating with our people both in rural and urban areas, coupled with her international exposure, I can assure Mr. President that Mrs Blessyn Brume-Ataguba will help his administration Renew Hope Agenda.”

“We can attest to the fact that she is well-read and can deliver on her mandate, having successfully run her family business and estate, thereby sustaining the legacies of late Senator Fred Brume.

“The experiences she has garnered over the years will be valuable in her current appointment, and we are confident that she will not disappoint Mr. President and the Urhobo nation”