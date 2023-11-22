Cybercrime: Senate decries $500m annual loss, threats to digital economy

…Begins amendment of Cybercrime Act, 2015

…seek additional funding for national cyber security

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has decried the annual loss of approximately $500 million to various forms of cybercrime across Nigeria.

It also warned of dire consequences should the nation continue to treat issues relating to national cybersecurity with levity.

The federal lawmakers also made a case for additional funding for cybersecurity to protect Nigeria’s digital economy.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, expressed these concerns in his remarks while declaring open a public hearing on the 2023 Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 at the Senate Complex, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Akpabio, who was represented by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, observed that it was imperative to establish a comprehensive legal framework to deter, investigate, pursue and prosecute cybercriminals.

He quoted Akpabio as saying, “In this age of rapid technological advancement and widespread internet usage, cybercrime has emerged as a grave menace to our society, economy and personal security.

“It is imperative and strengthen the existing laws on cybercrime prohibition and prevention. In the past, certain individuals with misguided intentions exploited our weak cybercrime laws, thereby tarnishing the reputation of our country.

“They engaged in a wide array of illegal activities, such as hacking, identity theft, fraud, harassment and cyber terrorism. These crimes not only inflicted significant financial losses upon our country, but also invaded our privacy, disrupted critical infrastructure, and eroded trust in our digital systems.”

The Senate President also lamented that certain individuals with misguided intentions “are exploited cybercrime laws by tarnishing the reputation of Nigeria.”

He equally said it was of utmost national and economic importance that “we establish a comprehensive legal framework to deter, investigate, pursue and prosecute cybercriminals.”

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had in a report claimed that Nigeria, “is losing 500 million dollars annually to all forms of cybercrime including hacking, identity theft, cyber terrorism, harassment and Internet fraud.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senator Shuaib Salisu, explained the national significance of amending the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

He said it was intended to enhance the effectiveness of the law by addressing emerging threats and strengthening existing provisions.

He, therefore, challenged all the stakeholders to bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and diverse perspectives on cybercrime to the front burner.

He pointed out that cybersecurity “is a complex and multidimensional challenge that requires a collaborative effort among the government, industry, civil society and academia.”

Also at the inauguration, his counterpart who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Umar, expressed concerns about the alarming rate of exploitation and growing threat to cybersecurity across all sectors, noting that the high cases of cybercrime had placed demand on the country to review the country’s law.

Umar, who is the main sponsor of the bill, said: “Prioritisation of funding cybersecurity should be a matter of national urgency in the category as the national food security emergency recently declared by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“If the National Cybersecurity Programme is not effectively funded, the gains of the digital economy will be defeated. There is need urgent need for the country to amend the country cybercrimes.

“The current provisions handicapped the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Police to do their work effectively.

“If we must survive as a federation, the current weak approach to enforcing national cyber security directives must be examined and prioritised among other considerations. Currently, EFCC, ICPC, NITDA, CBN, and Nigeria Police funding concentrates on fighting cybercrimes Activities based on their limited Act.”