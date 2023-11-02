Cyberbullying: Court remands Bayelsa blogger in Kuje correction facility

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a Bayelsa Blogger, Mr Saint Onitsha Mienpamo, in Kuje Correctional Centre following his arraignment on alleged cyberbullying.

He was arraigned for allegations bordering on defamatory publications against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (Rtd).

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, after Mienpamo took his plea, directed the defendant to be remanded in the correctional centre until Dec. 4 when the trial would commence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Inspector-General (I-G) of the Police is the complainant in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/492/23, Mienpamo is the sole defendant in the application dated Oct. 13 and filed on Oct. 16.

Mienpamo, who operates a blog, Naijalivetv.com, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on alleged willful libel, threat, causing danger and insult against the PAP interim administrator.

When the case was called, the prosecution counsel, N.O. Eleodimio told the court that the matter was slated for plea and that they were ready to proceed.

Mienpamo, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts after they were read to him.

His lawyer, Terungwa Ananbe, told the court that a bail application had been filed on Mienpamo’s behalf.

But Justice Nwite said the application was not in the court records, hence, he could not hear an application that he had not seen.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter until Dec. 4 for trial.

Mienpamo, the self-acclaimed ex-agitator, in one of the counts, is accused of sending a message/post using a computer system network via his Facebook page ‘Mienpamo Onitsha Saint’ which he knew to be false for causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, ill-will and needless anxiety to Maj-Gen. Ndiomu (Retd).

The offence is punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015. (NAN)