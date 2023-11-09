Cyber-bullying: IGP asks court to restrain relationship expert, Blessing CEO

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to restrain relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, from further defaming a nominal complainant, Mrs. Folashade Williams.

The IGP through its counsel, Rotshang Dimka also wants the court to restrain BlessingCEO from further granting interviews, and blackmailing the prosecution as well as court officials.

The police is prosecuting the social media influencer on a six-count charge of Cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

The matter is before Justice Yelim Bogoro.

Meanwhile, in her response at the resumed hearing in the matter, BlessingCEO through her lawyer, Prince Nwafuru, filed a preliminary objection to the charge, challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain the matter.

Nwafuru contended that it was the state High Court that has the jurisdiction to look into the case.

However, the prosecution opposed the objection, arguing that the Cybercrimes Act and other relevant Federal Government enactments, stupilate that it was only the Federal High Court that could entertain such matters.

During the hearing, Justice Bogoro directed parties to adopt their briefs of argument, which they did.

The judge adjourned till January 30, 2024, for ruling on all applications before the court.

Recall that the judge had remanded ‘BlessingCEO’ in prison custody over her alleged involvement in cyber-bullying, when she was first arraigned but she was granted bail.

The prosecution in the charge is alleging that the defendant, did intentionally sent messages using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo to bully, threaten and harass one Folashade Samuels, a.k.a. mama jazz, a younger sister to Late Bimbo Ogbonna.

The police also accused BlessingCEO of using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo, to injure the reputation of Mama Jazz and her late sister by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule.

Vanguard News