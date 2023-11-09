Customs sets up committee to clear overtime cargoes from ports

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Determined to decongest the ports across the country, the Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi has set up a committee to dispose of overtime cargoes to fast-track the movement of imported goods and those for export.

Abdullahi Maiwada (CSC), the spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) disclosed in a statement this afternoon that the C-G inaugurated the Committee on Disposal of Overtime Cargo at the organisation’s Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

This development arises in response to the new Customs Act’s provisions, which empower the NCS to dispose of containers that have exceeded their allotted time within the ports.

The CG emphasized that alleviating port congestion stands as a paramount objective for the Nigeria Customs Service, as well as President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, offering the promise of heightened efficiency and enhanced trade facilitation.

He was quoted as saying, “It’s worth noting that approximately six months ago, the new NCS Act received the former President Mohammed Buhari’s signature, ushering in substantial modifications to the previous protocols governing the disposal of overtime cargo.

“The Act also stipulates that goods must be disposed of through public auction or tender, to be widely publicized in advance through national newspapers, television, and the service’s official website.”

In his remarks, the General Manager of MD’s office, Nigerian Ports Authority, Durowaiye Ayodele, expressed his relief at the decision to clear the over 7,000 overtime containers that have remained for years across the ports.

“We have containers that have been there for over ten years, occupying economic space for which we are unable to dispose. So this is a significant relief for our operations. We are delighted that we have reached a point where we can begin to remove some of these lingering containers and overdue cargo from the port,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, in charge of Human Resources Development, Greg Itotoh, said that with the support of the Nigerian Ports Authority, the changes and new procedures will ensure more streamlined trade operations.

The committee is set to be chaired by a senior officer from the Customs. Its members include representatives from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the National Agency for Food, Drugs and Control, a representative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.